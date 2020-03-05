Archdiocese of Brisbane – COVID-19 – Update 1

Parishes within the Archdiocese of Brisbane will introduce some additional precautions, proportionate with the risks outlined by public health authorities. These extra measures are designed to give parishioners peace of mind, so they can participate in liturgical celebrations with confidence.

What will change?

Parishes will cease distributing Holy Communion directly from the Chalice

All ministers of Holy Communion will wash their hands before and after distributing communion

At the Sign of Peace, we will say “Peace be with you” and offer a smile, wave, or other appropriate gesture, rather than shake hands

Holy Water will be temporarily removed from the stoups at the doors of the church

It is encouraged that people receive Holy Communion in the hand, rather than on the tongue. However, this decision will be left with the communicant at this stage.

